Cormark Has Negative Forecast for TSE:D Q3 Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.