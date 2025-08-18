Cormark Has Negative Forecast for TSE:D Q3 Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.