Cormark Weighs in on HudBay Minerals’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for HudBay Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, August 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

