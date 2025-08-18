Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.4038.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Coursera stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 253,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,871.60. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coursera by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

