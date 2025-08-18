Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Coursera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 12,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 253,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,871.60. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.20. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,087. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

