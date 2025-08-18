Covalon Technologies (CVALF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVALF opened at $1.91 on Monday. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

