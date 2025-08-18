Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $312,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 177,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

