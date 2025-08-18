Critical Comparison: Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harris & Harris Group and Alfa Laval, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris & Harris Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alfa Laval 0 4 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris & Harris Group N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.86% 19.85% 9.41%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Harris & Harris Group and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Harris & Harris Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harris & Harris Group and Alfa Laval”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris & Harris Group $190,000.00 232.63 -$3.87 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.88 $699.19 million $1.87 23.64

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than Harris & Harris Group.

Summary

Alfa Laval beats Harris & Harris Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harris & Harris Group

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds. It invests in exchange-traded equity securities, non exchange-traded equity securities, cash and cash equivalents and assets of the adviser that are primarily receivables and prepaid expenses. The firm conducts in-house research to make investments. The firm was formerly known as Harris & Harris Group, Inc. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

