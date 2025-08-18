Critical Contrast: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) vs. Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Anteris Technologies Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso -0.35% -1.14% -0.39% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaso and Anteris Technologies Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 308.42%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Vaso.

This table compares Vaso and Anteris Technologies Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $86.77 million 0.26 $950,000.00 ($0.01) -12.85 Anteris Technologies Global $2.48 million 58.77 -$76.29 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats Vaso on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging equipment and ultrasound systems, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices and software. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure signals, including cloud-based software and algorithm subscription services; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems for non-invasive and outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

