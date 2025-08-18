Critical Contrast: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) vs. Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sally Beauty and DFI Retail Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.36 $153.41 million $1.86 7.20 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sally Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DFI Retail Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sally Beauty and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $12.8750, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Sally Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.26% 28.11% 7.05% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats DFI Retail Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.