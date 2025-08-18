Critical Contrast: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SouthState and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 8 2 3.09 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $115.2727, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

89.8% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SouthState has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthState and SVB Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $2.12 billion 4.56 $534.78 million $6.71 14.24 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SouthState.

Summary

SouthState beats SVB Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

