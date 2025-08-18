Critical Review: Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of US Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94% US Foods 1.43% 16.86% 5.70%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.70 $506.96 million $0.68 29.28 US Foods $37.88 billion 0.45 $494.00 million $2.34 32.61

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and US Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marine Harvest ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Foods. Marine Harvest ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marine Harvest ASA and US Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50 US Foods 0 1 9 2 3.08

US Foods has a consensus price target of $80.5455, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given US Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Marine Harvest ASA.

Summary

US Foods beats Marine Harvest ASA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

