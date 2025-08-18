Critical Review: Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toro Energy and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 8 2 2.67

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Toro Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Toro Energy and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 7.45% 7.37% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro Energy and Freeport-McMoRan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $25.46 billion 2.39 $1.89 billion $1.32 32.04

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Toro Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Toro Energy has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Toro Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

