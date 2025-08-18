Critical Survey: GAP (NYSE:GAP) vs. Cato (NYSE:CATO)

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares GAP and Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAP
|5.80%
|27.86%
|7.51%
|Cato
|-4.02%
|-14.71%
|-5.80%
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GAP and Cato”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAP
|$15.09 billion
|0.52
|$844.00 million
|$2.31
|8.95
|Cato
|$642.95 million
|0.09
|-$18.06 million
|($1.35)
|-2.09
GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Cato. Cato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
GAP has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cato has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAP and Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAP
|0
|7
|8
|0
|2.53
|Cato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
GAP currently has a consensus price target of $27.9333, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Cato.
Summary
GAP beats Cato on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GAP
Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The company founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers. The Cato Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
