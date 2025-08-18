Critical Survey: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 3 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Standard BioTools and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Standard BioTools currently has a consensus price target of $1.55, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.68%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -69.08% -19.72% -14.90% P3 Health Partners -9.99% -161.27% -17.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and P3 Health Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $174.43 million 2.68 -$138.88 million ($0.32) -3.84 P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$135.85 million ($46.01) -0.15

P3 Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

