CubeSmart $CUBE Stake Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,626 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

