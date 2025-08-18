Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $133.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.7143.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $124.62 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

