Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

