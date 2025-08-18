Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Amy Rochelle Davis Sells 5,002 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cummins stock opened at $398.45 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.72. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

