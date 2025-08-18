Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.6%
CYCC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $597.60.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($72.00) by $71.02.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689,024 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
