Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.6%

CYCC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $597.60.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($72.00) by $71.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar sold 6,750 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $83,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,157.68. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689,024 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

