Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $71.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.5833.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $190,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 393,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,070.20. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,977.12. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,390 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

