Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Dare Bioscience Stock Up 6.3%

DARE stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dare Bioscience

About Dare Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dare Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 164,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

