Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Dare Bioscience Stock Up 6.3%
DARE stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.
Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
