Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1%

Deere & Company stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $371.16 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

