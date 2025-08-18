DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

DEFSEC Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

DFSC opened at $3.82 on Friday. DEFSEC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

About DEFSEC Technologies

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons.

