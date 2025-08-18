Dennis A. Ausiello Sells 31,448 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total value of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 911 shares in the company, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $448.91 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,837,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $194,616,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

