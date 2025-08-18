Desjardins Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$158.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec stock opened at C$146.92 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$103.48 and a 12-month high of C$155.02. The stock has a market cap of C$16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Also, Director Susan Reisbord acquired 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.