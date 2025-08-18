Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for Stantec FY2025 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2027 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.50.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$146.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$155.02.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Susan Reisbord purchased 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Also, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,392.88. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

