Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,444 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

