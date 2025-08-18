Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 256,076 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,076 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of SoundHound AI worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 308.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 123,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $2,611,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $15.59 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $27,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,253.06. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813 in the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.