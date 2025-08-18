Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 842 Shares of CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CeriBell were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $57,083,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at $31,631,000. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at $28,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $21,340,000.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CeriBell

In other CeriBell news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $342,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,675 shares in the company, valued at $491,489.50. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 776,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,589.40. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,633 shares of company stock worth $1,541,261. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Price Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.