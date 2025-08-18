Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.