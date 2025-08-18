Deutsche Bank AG Buys 269,283 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 1,007.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on MLYS. Wall Street Zen cut Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $230,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,336.55. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $165,829.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,463.13. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262 in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
