Deutsche Bank AG Buys 896 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 93,864 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $162.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

