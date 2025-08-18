Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,276.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,139,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 230,140 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE EDU opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

