Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,228,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 185,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.