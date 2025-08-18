Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 75.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

