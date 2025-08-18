Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 13.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SA opened at $16.75 on Monday. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

