Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Biohaven worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after buying an additional 756,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,559,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,990,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,917,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after buying an additional 785,578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.70 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

