Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

