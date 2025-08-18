Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $1,814,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,115.96. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,073 shares of company stock valued at $289,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

