Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.34 Million Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GATX by 29.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 337.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Down 0.7%

GATX opened at $156.29 on Monday. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

