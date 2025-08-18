Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.37 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

View Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.