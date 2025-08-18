Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of Kforce worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 336.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

