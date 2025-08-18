Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Avista Corporation $AVA

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Avista worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,042,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,360,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,365 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,382,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,844 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 139,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

