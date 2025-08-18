Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

