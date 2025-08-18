Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

TSEM opened at $46.87 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

