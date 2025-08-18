Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.76%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.