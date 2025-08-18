Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,974 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 60,734 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

