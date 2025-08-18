Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

