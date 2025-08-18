Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Valvoline worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

