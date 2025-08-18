Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.9%

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $130.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

